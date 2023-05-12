The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

ALERT: Journo Fight at White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Party

May 12, 2023   |   Tags:

What happened: Jim VandeHei, cofounder and CEO of Axios, berated Matt Kaminski, editor in chief of Politico, during a White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the Swiss ambassador's residence in Washington, D.C. The post ALERT: Journo Fight at White House Correspondents' Dinner After Party appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x