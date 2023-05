Alvin Bragg didn’t trust a grand jury to indict Daniel Penny for the death of Jordan Neely

May 12, 2023 | Tags: AMERICAN THINKER

In New York City, everybody but the richest few percent rides the subway, and they know how bad things have gotten in the wake Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg treating arrests as inequitable since African Americans are disproportionately arrested.



