May 12, 2023   |   Tags:

The Greeks, however, were not especially well-mannered. Here are a few comments from Will Durant, describing their behavior: They have a high reputation for legal justice, but they are seldom altruistic to any but their children; conscience rarely troubles them, and they never dream of loving their neighbors as themselves. Manners vary from class to … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L6, P5"

