The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Nobody but Kamala Harris Laughs at Awkward Moment – Now Some Are Wondering Why She Was Acting So Strange

May 12, 2023   |   Tags:

An awkward moment during a Wednesday event at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris has some observers asking questions. Harris was swearing in commissioners as part of the […] The post Nobody but Kamala Harris Laughs at Awkward Moment - Now Some Are Wondering Why She Was Acting So Strange appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x