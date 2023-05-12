The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

President of El Salvador Touts Success of Gang Crackdown – But Fact-Check Shows He’s Not There Yet

May 12, 2023   |   Tags:

After the president of El Salvador touted the success of his crackdown on gangs in reducing murders in the nation, a Twitter fact-check revealed that he still has work to […] The post President of El Salvador Touts Success of Gang Crackdown - But Fact-Check Shows He's Not There Yet appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x