President of El Salvador Touts Success of Gang Crackdown – But Fact-Check Shows He’s Not There Yet

May 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After the president of El Salvador touted the success of his crackdown on gangs in reducing murders in the nation, a Twitter fact-check revealed that he still has work to […] The post President of El Salvador Touts Success of Gang Crackdown - But Fact-Check Shows He's Not There Yet appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...