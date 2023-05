The Border Just Saw the Most Illegal Crossings Ever. Officials Say It Could Get Even Worse.

May 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Border agents apprehended a record-breaking number of migrants in the last week, including multiple sex offenders, felons, and gang members. The post The Border Just Saw the Most Illegal Crossings Ever. Officials Say It Could Get Even Worse. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...