The Soros Activist at the Heart of California’s $800 Billion Slave Reparations

May 12, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

George Soros succeeds in turning black people against each other. In 2021, the Equal Justice Institute celebrated a settlement with the University of California in which the system agreed to stop using SAT and ACT test scores, objective merit-based metrics, in college admissions, until 2025. The racialist lawsuit claimed that test scores violate the California …



Read More...