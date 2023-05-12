The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Title 42 Was Never Going To Fix Illegal Immigration
May 12, 2023 | Tags:
FEDERALIST
Only an actual border can stop illegal immigration -- preferably a border with a really high wall.
Insert