The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trans Starbucks Worker Who Berated Customer in Viral Video Pays a Big Price – And it Could Get Even Worse

May 12, 2023   |   Tags:

A barista at a Starbucks location in the U.K. has lost his job and is being investigated by police for alleged assault following the release of a viral video of […] The post Trans Starbucks Worker Who Berated Customer in Viral Video Pays a Big Price - And it Could Get Even Worse appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x