Alarming Surge In Gun Shop Robberies As Democrats Fail To Enforce Law And Order

Progressive district attorneys' failure to enforce law and order has resulted in a surge of smash-and-grab thefts across American cities run by Democrats. The rise in thefts, particularly at retail stores, has become a significant problem for the retail industry, amounting to $100 billion in shrinkage in 2022. Even more concerning is that organized criminal gangs now target gun stores instead of clothing, jewelry, and pharmacy stores.

Diving into Bloomberg data, the story count for "gun shop robbery" in all US news media stories soared to a record high in the fourth quarter of 2022, with data going back to 2013. The surge even surpassed levels during the early virus pandemic.

As of late, a series of gun store robberies in the Mid-Atlantic area have alarmed gun shop owners, local police, state police, and federal agencies. These shops are located in the Washington-Baltimore metro area, where Democrats have been in control for decades.

On April 30, two gun stores, one just outside the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County, Virginia, and another one in Rockville, Maryland, about an hour north, were targeted by what some in the firearm industry have described as criminal organized gangs.

One of the owners of Engage Armament in Rockville told FOX 5 that he believes the suspects that targeted his shop and Dominion Defense in Fairfax were part of the same gang.

Luckily, the thieves weren't successful at breaking into the Engage Armament facility, but down in Fairfax, they stole 53 long rifles and handguns.

"Our biggest concern is that these guns don't get into the wrong hands. "We try to do everything the right way – to do everything we can to keep them out of the wrong hands. Still, people have their rights, you know, to exercise their Second Amendment rights, but we do want to keep the guns out of the wrong hands," said Engage Armament Co-owner Carlos Rabanales.

One of the two suspects appearing in Dominion Defense's security video was wearing a Nike mask.

RECOGNIZE THEM? @FairfaxCountyPD shared new VID showing 4 younger looking suspects who FCPD says stole 53 hand & long guns from Dominion Defense in Springfield, VA April 29th. A co-owner of Rockville’s Engage Armament believes some of the same guys tried to hit their shop @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/9gCKjtv9ys — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) May 9, 2023

On Tuesday, the ATF working with Montgomery County police, announced a $15,000 reward for the arrest of suspects of a different Rockville gun shop burglary, Atlantic Guns.

Last November, the ATF revealed at least five attempted and successful gun shop burglaries in Montgomery and Anne Arundel Counties of Maryland. These are areas where a majority of residents vote Democrat.

When accountability for bad behavior is removed from society, it emboldens criminals. And now these criminals are robbing gun stores and arming themselves with guns while the Biden administration is adamant about disarming law-abiding citizens.

Some say... We're living in a clown world.