Megyn Kelly vs. Charlize Theron

May 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Who would have thought that questions about the dangers of transvestites interacting intimately with children would make for such heated debate in modern society? Okay, so anyone who’s been paying attention to the moral disintegration of our nation the past few years could have predicted it, and here we are.

The latest combatants who may go at each other over the issue are Academy Award winning actress Charlize Theron in the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” corner versus conservative show host Megyn Kelly in the “Keep Your Junk Away From My Kids” corner.

Theron put out a general threat on Thursday to everyone during a telethon that raised $500,000 for LGBT organization. She said, “I will f— anybody up who is, like, trying to f— with anything with” drag queens.

Kelly responded on her Friday show by saying, “Okay, so why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f— me up? Because I’m 100% against her on this?”

So… it’s on? We’ll see how Theron responds. Coincidentally, Theron played Kelly in the 2019 movie “Bombshell.”

According to Nick Arama at RedState:

Kelly said it was wrong for Theron not to come out against the “grooming of young children.” There are “drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing and they’re happening in front of young children,” Kelly said. “So know what you’re supporting. Understand what we’re actually seeing out there which can include absolutely the grooming of young children,” Kelly added. She said Theron should be against “sexualization in front of children.” “So it is a problem, Charlize. Believe me.” Theron is clearly completely captivated by the liberal narrative on this. Theron has a seven-year-old child she says is transgender. How does she know that? She says the child who was born a boy told her when he was three that he was “not a boy.” Because a three-year-old knows such things and should have his life radically changed because of it, right? No wonder she has deluded herself about drag queens in front of kids.

With so much drama surrounding this issue, both sides are emotionally invested. Meanwhile, many children are still forcibly exposed to sexual concepts their minds cannot properly comprehend. It’s brainwashing and the radical left are all-in for it.

