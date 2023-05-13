Neighborhood Watch Out: Cops Are Incorporating Private Cameras Into Their Real-Time Surveillance Networks

May 13, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This is criminal, to say the least, but this is how the agents of the state have advanced into becoming lawless thugs who violate the rights of the people in order to police (enforce policies) on the innocent. We’ve seen how cops are using technology to surveil us, from cameras installed by principalities, I mean …



Read More...