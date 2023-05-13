Record-Setting 83,000 Migrants Illegally Crossed US Border This Week

Tens of thousands of migrants rushed across the US-Mexico border this week as the pandemic-related asylum restrictions were lifted at midnight Thursday.

"A record-setting 83,000 migrants crossed our border illegally this week — equivalent to a full capacity Dallas Cowboys football stadium," said Fox News' Bill Melugin.

"A record-setting 83,000 migrants crossed our border illegally this week — equivalent to a full capacity Dallas Cowboys football stadium," said Fox News' Bill Melugin.

Melugin fact-checked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, calling her statement about masses releases aren't happening at the southern border "categorically false." He said that is "not the reality of what's happening on the ground here."

Melugin fact-checked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, calling her statement about masses releases aren't happening at the southern border "categorically false." He said that is "not the reality of what's happening on the ground here."

The Biden administration has said there's a plan that includes strengthening Title 8 penalties, an asylum rule that makes those entering the US illegally ineligible for asylum. But we question just how strong those rules are considering footage has emerged on Twitter of migrants being loaded on busses and allegedly headed inland.

EL PASO- Border Patrol agents try to block the press from filming the first bus being loaded with illegal immigrants being brought into the US from Juarez.



One CBP agent asks me to back up stating "we're trying to protect the privacy please"

Third bus full of migrants departs Gate 42

Drone footage shows border authorities loading the illegals immigrants onto buses while blocking the view of media

Second bus full of migrants pulls out.

Yet another bus being filled here in El Paso. Almost midnight mountain time

Bus full of illegal immigrants pulling out. We weren't able to see the actual loading

But don't worry, in case you don't trust your lying eyes, here's WaPo explaining in the same story that there is "no surge" and yet at the same time "unlawful crossings were the highest ever this week"...

WaPo story: "No surge" at the border.



WaPo story: "No surge" at the border.

Same WaPo story: "Unlawful crossings topped 10,000 per day this week, the highest levels ever."

