The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Record-Setting 83,000 Migrants Illegally Crossed US Border This Week

May 13, 2023   |   Tags:
Record-Setting 83,000 Migrants Illegally Crossed US Border This Week

Tens of thousands of migrants rushed across the US-Mexico border this week as the pandemic-related asylum restrictions were lifted at midnight Thursday. 

"A record-setting 83,000 migrants crossed our border illegally this week — equivalent to a full capacity Dallas Cowboys football stadium," said Fox News' Bill Melugin.

Melugin fact-checked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, calling her statement about masses releases aren't happening at the southern border "categorically false." He said that is "not the reality of what's happening on the ground here." 

The Biden administration has said there's a plan that includes strengthening Title 8 penalties, an asylum rule that makes those entering the US illegally ineligible for asylum. But we question just how strong those rules are considering footage has emerged on Twitter of migrants being loaded on busses and allegedly headed inland. 

But don't worry, in case you don't trust your lying eyes, here's WaPo explaining in the same story that there is "no surge" and yet at the same time "unlawful crossings were the highest ever this week"...

Hmm...

Clown world. 

Tyler Durden Sat, 05/13/2023 - 12:00


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x