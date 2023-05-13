San Francisco Democrat Pushes To Restrict Gun Use By Security Guards

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston introduced new draft legislation earlier this week that would prevent security officers in the crime-ridden progressive metro area from using their firearms to protect property.

"We must amend local law to prohibit guards from drawing weapons just to protect property," Preston tweeted on Tuesday.

The Democratic Socialist's proposal follows an incident last month when a Walgreens security guard shot and killed suspected burglar Banko Brown.

Preston's ridiculous push to limit the ability of security guards to use firearms while on the job attracted criticism from the world's second-richest person, Elon Musk:

"It's bad enough already. If security guards can't protect stores, offices, homes or themselves from violent criminals, who would remain in San Francisco?"

Another tech entrepreneur Joe Lonsdale said, "SF leaders are basically openly inciting robbery. A security guard damn well can defend you and your property with a gun, in a free country."

Lonsdale said he's concerned about his "friends and colleagues" in this increasingly "lawless" city, adding, "I hope they succeed at voting out people like Preston."

And lawlessness is right. Just look at the chaos in Oakland the other night as the progressive district attorney fails to enforce law and order.

Meanwhile, retailers like Whole Foods, Nordstrom, T-Mobile, Office Depot, and many others are closing up shops as thefts are surging out of control.

Similar occurrences have recently been observed in cities like Baltimore and Chicago, where groups of young people wreak havoc on city streets. This is a failure of progressive leadership nationwide to enforce law and order. The American people are infuriated by the failure of progressives, as there is no accountability for implementing failed policies.