Told Ya, Elon Musk Is One Of Them! He’s Now In Talks With World Economic Forum Taskforce Chair & Mockingbird Media’s NBC Ad Exec To Become Twitter CEO

May 13, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Elon Musk is very much like Donald Trump. The circles he runs in and the friends he has demonstrate who they truly are in their lives (Proverbs 6:12-16; 1 Corinthians 15:33). Nevertheless, do you recall all the “conservatives, Christians, and constitutionalists” who thought Elon was their savior on social media? Go back and read their …



Read More...