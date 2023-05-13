Watch: Texas Governor Buses More Illegal Migrants To Kamala Harris' House

For decades, Democrats have ignored or applauded the mass movements of illegal immigrants across the US southern border as a grand signal of cosmopolitan virtue. However, as soon as border states began to fight back against open border policies and started sending those same migrants to leftist cities, suddenly their tone changed and their enthusiasm disappeared.

The moment blue sanctuary cities were forced to deal with the direct repercussions of an invasion of low skill, welfare seeking illegal migrants, leftists became enraged. Instead of blaming their own failed ideals, they started blaming the conservative governors that are bussing the illegals to their doorstep. Unphased by the indignant whining of Democrats, the governors of Florida and Texas have continued their effort to make a point - If leftist controlled cities can't even handle a few thousand migrants, why should border towns be expected to handle millions?

With the continuance of Title 42 now in question, the ability of border patrol agents to ship migrants directly back to Mexico is about to disappear. And, if red states aren't allowed by the Biden Administration to send them back, they might as well send them to Biden.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot has sent another group of buses carrying illegals to already overwhelmed Washington DC, straight to the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris:

🚨BREAKING: 30 illegal migrants dropped off on Kamala Harris’ front lawn in DC after being bussed by Texas Governor Abbott pic.twitter.com/wSrGgwdIvD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 12, 2023

As the saying goes, the beatings will continue until morale improves. Perhaps Democrat constituents will finally start questioning the immigration policies of their leadership?