Americans Spend Record $35.7B For Mother's Day

While mothers should really be appreciated 365 days a year, Mother's Day is a good occasion to celebrate them and their crucial role in families, communities and in society as a whole.

In the United States and many other countries, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. So today it’s time for families to honor their mothers and show them some love.

Appreciation can come in many forms, but a little gift has never hurt anybody, right?

As Statista's Felix Richter reports, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Mother's Day spending in the United States is expected to reach an all-time high of $35.7 billion this year, with the average household expected to spend a whopping $274 on flowers, gifts or special outings.

You will find more infographics at Statista

That’s up from $246 per household in 2022, when total planned spending had surpassed $30 billion for the first time.

There are different ways to celebrate Mother's Day, but some things never get old.

According to the NRF, 74 percent of respondents are planning to buy flowers and greeting cards this year, while 60 percent plan to take their mothers out for a meal or another activity. In terms of spending, jewelry, special outings and electronics are the top 3 gift categories this year, with planned spending of $7.8 billion, $5.6 billion and $4.0 billion, respectively.