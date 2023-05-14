The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Blood In The Water: Former Censorship Czar Nina Jankowicz Sues FOX News For “Disinformation”

May 14, 2023
Censorship is running wild in the United States. Former Ministry of Truth Disinformation Governance Board Czar is suing Fox News over “disinformation.” Nina Jankowicz blamed “destructive” media lies for the downfall of her aptly named “Ministry of Truth”. The ruling class was calling it the Disinformation Governance Board. The agency would have been the draconian disseminator of …


