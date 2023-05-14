The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Latin Lovers

May 14, 2023   |   Tags:

"Why are we learning Latin?" It’s the perennial question we Latin teachers face. It’s sensible to ask regarding a dead language, and students wouldn’t be wrong to think of complaining about Latin as participating in a hallowed tradition. The newest response to those age-old complaints comes from British classicists Harry Mount and John Davie in Et tu, Brute?: The Best Latin Lines Ever. The subtitle has a straightforward promise: the ultimate goal is to show Latin is worth the effort. The post Latin Lovers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x