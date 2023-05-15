Analysis: The ‘Experts’ Don’t Know Anything (NBA Edition)
May 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
It has become abundantly clear over the past few years that so-called experts often don't know anything and certainly don't deserve to be treated as an exalted class of data-driven nerds whose advice we must follow for the sake of our cherished democracy. The post Analysis: The 'Experts' Don't Know Anything (NBA Edition) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments