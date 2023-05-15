Bat-Wielding Assailant Beats Staffers For Dem Rep Gerry Connolly In District Office

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said on Monday that a person wielding a baseball bat walked into his district office in Virginia, asked for him, and then beat two of his staffers with said bat.

The staffers were left hospitalized, while the individual is currently in police custody, according to a statement from Connolly, who noted that his employees sustained non-life threatening injuries.

"I have the best team in Congress," said Connolly. "My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day," he continued.

"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating."