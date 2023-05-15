Biden And DHS Secretary Claim 'White Supremacy' Is The Greatest US Terror Threat

If you were ever confused as to why the political left has been using the words 'white supremacy' every time they mention conservative ideals in their rhetoric, then you might just be a regular person trying to think logically. After all, millions of minorities are also conservative, libertarian and pro-constitution. Millions of minorities are anti-socialist, pro-2nd Amendment and pro-meritocracy. The accusation of white supremacy simply doesn't apply.

Yet, this narrative continues. Why? It's called social conditioning – Tell a big enough lie, tell it thousands of times, and eventually the public might subconsciously associate conservatives or conservative principles with racism even if the claim is provably false. They will even suggest a conservative is a “white supremacist” despite the fact that he or she is not white.

It's confusing because it defies all reason, but that's the point. You cannot reason with zealotry. You cannot argue facts with mental patients. Their goal is chaos; their strategy is to use madness to bewilder their victims.

Recently we showcased a Department of Homeland Security propaganda program uncovered through FOIA which was intended to use a choose-your-own-adventure style narrative to teach the public how to identify “radicalized” domestic threats. The majority of dangerous persons provided in sample cases were people espousing conservative values. In other words, the DHS is seeking to actively target conservatives as the primary terror threat in the US.

This revelation comes just as the White House launches a domestic terror tour, with Joe Biden proclaiming in an address to the exclusively black Howard University in Washington DC that:

“The most dangerous threat to our homeland is white supremacy … and I’m not just saying this because I’m at a black HBCU.”

Biden warns of “sinister forces” trying to reverse racial progress, stating that the battle against racism is a “battle that's never really over.” But that's because Biden and his associates don't want it to be over, and the sinister force he speaks of trying to reverse racial progress includes people like him.

It's perhaps not a coincidence that Biden makes this declaration just as Title 42 is ending and the US southern border is being overrun will illegal immigrants. It's also probably not a coincidence that Biden's rhetoric is growing ever more divisive as the US economy faces increasing debt crisis risks and a fast approaching presidential election. It makes sense in a disturbing way that the establishment would want to divide America along racial lines as much as possible before stagflation turns into a crash.

Better to let the masses fight each other rather than placing any blame on politicians and corporate leaders where it belongs. And, ideally, the powers-that-be would greatly prefer that liberty minded Americans become the all encompassing bogeyman that they need to distract the populace from their problems. When they say they're going after “white supremacists,” what they really mean is they are targeting anyone of any color that opposes their ideology.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas notes that he agrees with Biden's conclusions and suggests the focus of the DHS will be American citizens. Mayorkas extends Biden's definition of the threat beyond white supremacy, stating that domestic violent extremism are the danger Does this include leftist trans school shooters like Audrey Hale? And what about groups like Antifa engaging in open terrorism in places like Atlanta? Biden and the DHS are ignoring such dangers in favor of a weighted interest in conservative groups.

The trick is that many Americans might not take such rhetoric seriously because they don't see themselves as “surpremacists” or “extremists.” What do they have to worry about? But the truth is that the definition of extremism is changing daily to include values that common people hold dear. Today you are a good and moral person; tomorrow, you're a terrorist. That is how these things have always worked.