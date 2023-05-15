The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Border Patrol Braces For Surge As Migrants Celebrate End of Title 42

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS—On Wednesday night, migrants from around the world lined up along the banks of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, and shared libations to the sound of boisterous music. "They’re having a party," remarked one Border Patrol officer stationed at Camp Monument, which is located just a few hundred feet away from Mexican soil. […] The post Border Patrol Braces For Surge As Migrants Celebrate End of Title 42 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


