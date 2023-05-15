Border Patrol Not Too Sure About This ‘Mohammed Sanchez’ Guy

May 15, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN DIEGO, CA — Authorities say they aren't quite sure what to make of the "totally Mexican man" they picked up over the weekend who identifies himself as Mohammed Sanchez. According to sources, he crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with a caravan of undocumented immigrants but drew a lot of attention to himself because of his thick beard, turban, and what he claimed was a "purely decorative" AK-47.



Read More...