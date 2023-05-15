The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Good Enough for Government Work

May 15, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Police officers on foot patrol.

Former Scranton, Pennsylvania, police sergeant Jeffrey Vaughn has been sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of probation after pleading guilty to theft from a program receiving federal funds. Vaughn was paid to perform overtime patrols at federally subsidized low-income housing projects, but he claimed 266 hours worth of patrols he had not performed. He must also pay more than $11,000 in restitution and a $2,000 fine.

