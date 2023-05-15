ChatGPT Is The Most Tried AI Tool And Users Stick To It

Ever since the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, AI tools have been all the rage. However, as Statista's Felix Richter reports, while there have been AI-powered tools before OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, none of them gained as much public attention and hype.

Word of ChatGPT’s capabilities spread like wildfire online and within days, more than a million people had registered to use it.

ChatGPT was the first generative AI tool to reach mass adoption, giving millions of people around the world a taste of what large language models are capable of. Ever since then, other tools, for example AI-based image generation tools such as Midjourney or DALL-E, have also gotten more attention, but so far none has come as close to mainstream adoption as ChatGPT has.

According to a survey conducted by Statista Consumer Insights, 20 percent of U.S. respondents had tried ChatGPT by the time the survey was fielded in March and April 2023, putting it far ahead of other AI tools such as Jasper Chat, GetGenie or Simplified, most of which have been designed to assist users in text generation and copywriting. Among the tools that most people have tried, ChatGPT also left its users most impressed, with 89 percent of prior users saying they would use it again. In that respect, Midjourney, a powerful text-to-image generator achieved the worst score, with just 65 percent of prior users saying they’d return to the tool.