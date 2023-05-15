The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Durham’s Final Report “Devastating To The FBI… Exonerates Trump”, CNN Anchor Admits

May 15, 2023   |   Tags:
Special Counsel John Durham released his final report on Monday following over three years of investigation into the FBI's handling of the Trump-Russia probe.

According to Just the News, the report concludes that the FBI had no verified intelligence or evidence when it opened up an investigation into Donald Trump and his campaign in the summer of 2016.

Durham placed blame on the FBI and DOJ for failing to follow their own standards in a probe which should have never taken place - including the agency's surveillance of an American citizen without basis.

"Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we concluded the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," wrote Durham.

"The FBI personnel also repeatedly disregarded important requirements when they continued to seek renewals of that FISA surveillance while acknowledging -- both then and in hindsight -- that they did not genuinely believe there was probable cause to believe that the target was knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of foreign power."

More via Techno Fog,

Meanwhile, CNN's Jake Tapper said the report is "devastating to the FBI."

