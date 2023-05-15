Durham's Final Report "Devastating To The FBI... Exonerates Trump", CNN Anchor Admits

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report on Monday following over three years of investigation into the FBI's handling of the Trump-Russia probe.

According to Just the News, the report concludes that the FBI had no verified intelligence or evidence when it opened up an investigation into Donald Trump and his campaign in the summer of 2016.

Durham placed blame on the FBI and DOJ for failing to follow their own standards in a probe which should have never taken place - including the agency's surveillance of an American citizen without basis.

"Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we concluded the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," wrote Durham.

The Durham report states that Clinton General Counsel Marc Elias "declined to be voluntarily interviewed by the Office." Elias was recently severed by the Democratic National Committee from representation. The campaign was fined by the FEC for his hiding the funding of the… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023

"The FBI personnel also repeatedly disregarded important requirements when they continued to seek renewals of that FISA surveillance while acknowledging -- both then and in hindsight -- that they did not genuinely believe there was probable cause to believe that the target was knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of foreign power."

🚨BREAKING: According to the Durham Report, the plan by Hillary Clinton to create a false story linking Donald Trump to Russia was briefed in August of 2016 by CIA Director John Brennan to President Obama, VP Biden, AG Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director Comey. pic.twitter.com/r2NvwJyKW8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2023

More via Techno Fog,

The FBI and DOJ restricted two investigations into Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election:



1) The Clinton Foundation investigation



2) Illegal foreign contributions to the Clinton Campaign



"No investigative activities occurred for months" — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

According to an FBI CHS in early 2016, the Clinton Campaign was "fully aware" of and "ok with" a foreign contribution in violation of federal law.



The FBI agent didn't get receipts - and asked the source to stay away from the Clinton campaign. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

The FBI made "no effort" to investigate "the Clinton campaign's acceptance of an illegal "campaign contribution that was made by the FBI's own long-term CHS." — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

FBI leadership was so concerned about what its agents were finding about the Steele memos that they ordered:



"no more memos were to be written"



Do not "document any recommendations, context, or analysis"



(cover-up) pic.twitter.com/3EfxK3s2vh — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

The FBI paid Steele primary subsource Igor Danchenko a total of $220K.



The FBI - after it learned Danchenko lied to them, and during the Durham investigation - proposed future payments of $300K.



Payments that would have kept Danchenko under wraps. pic.twitter.com/lydAj8ziPq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile, CNN's Jake Tapper said the report is "devastating to the FBI."