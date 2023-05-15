Elon Musk Issued Subpoena In Jeffrey Epstein Case

Elon Musk was issued a subpoena by the US Virgin Islands as part of its lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over the bank's alleged facilitation of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, a court filing revealed Monday.

According to the filing, the Virgin Islands has attempted to serve Musk since late April, because Epstein "may have referred or attempted to refer" Musk as a client to JPMorgan.

The USVI hired an investigative firm to try to locate an address from Musk, and also contacted one of the CEO’s lawyers, who in the past has waived the requirement of him being personally served with legal documents in past federal cases, according to the filing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. -CNBC

"The Government contacted Mr. Musk’s counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Mr. Musk’s behalf in this matter but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority," reads the filing.

JPMorgan is accused of servicing approximately 55 Epstein accounts between 1998 and 2013, years after his 2006 arrest for soliciting minors in Florida.

Meanwhile, the US Virgin Islands has also been unable to subpoena Google co-founder Larry Page in connection with its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, according to federal court filings.

In a motion filed last week by the USVI Attorney General, process servers have attempted to reach Page at four different addresses - none of which were 'valid.'

"The Government made good-faith attempts to obtain an address for Larry Page, including hiring an investigative firm to search public records databases for possible addresses," reads a filing. "Our process server attempted service at the addresses identified by our investigative firm, but discovered the addresses were not valid for Mr. Page."

As such, prosecutors are asking the court to allow Page to be summoned via Alphabet, Google's parent company, as Page still serves on its board.

Page's whereabouts are largely unknown, though he was said in December to have spent the bulk of the COVID pandemic on one of his growing number of private islands - some of which are within the US Virgin Islands. Page purchased Hans Lollik and its smaller neighboring island, Little Hans Lollik, in 2014 for $23 million. -Daily Mail

"Larry Page - the co-founder and co-owner of Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC's parent company) - is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan," reads a filing in the case.

As Ben Bartee notes in PJ Media;

It seems there are two potential explanations for Mr. Page’s disappearing act: either he himself doesn’t want to testify because of personal fears of what crimes it might implicate him in, or someone or something else doesn’t want Mr. Page discussing what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein’s activities.

I recently made a half-serious petition for Elon Musk to slap a Twitter “red check” on all known Jeffrey Epstein associates. When this ordeal is said and done, there might be a new Silicon Valley tech overlord to add to the list.

The subpoena efforts are part of the ongoing Virgin Islands prosecution of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, implicating the highest level of multinational banking as potential accomplices in the years-long trafficking ring.

Via CNBC:

CEO Jamie Dimon in an interview Thursday said he was “so sad” the bank had any business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein — but denied the firm is legally liable for the dead predator’s sex trafficking. Dimon also said, in the televised interview with Bloomberg, that if JPMorgan had known everything that has become public in recent years about its former customer Epstein “we would have done things differently.”

What sad propaganda.

If anyone believes that a multinational banker like Jamie Dimon is psychologically capable of regret over facilitating immoral/illegal activities on behalf of his clientele, I have oceanfront property in Montana to sell you.