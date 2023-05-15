The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ferrari Announces It Will Not Make ‘Arrogant’ Move to Phase Out Internal Combustion Engines

May 15, 2023   |   Tags:

Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari has pledged to continue manufacturing internal combustion engine automobiles through the 2030s. “I don’t want to be arrogant and impose a choice on our […] The post Ferrari Announces It Will Not Make 'Arrogant' Move to Phase Out Internal Combustion Engines appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x