Fighting “the Man” with humor

Recently a professor at a California community college was suspended for sharing “HerShe” and “HeHim” chocolate bars at an event. (Spoiler: the HeHim bars contain nuts, the HerShe do not.)

Seems the homosexual history professor stepped on some sensitive Woke toes, eh?

(The “gendered” (sexed) chocolate bars were the brainchild of Jeremy Boreing of the Daily Wire, and are funny if a bit crude. But he claims that Hershey’s (a Woke company indeed) came up with the basic idea and he just ran with it, NOT to Hershey’s liking.)

(More asides: We don’t make a dime for showing off Mr. Boreing’s products.

And more: Perhaps someone should start a chocolate company called “Hishimey’s Chocolate” to make a point? Their advertising could harken back to the old booze commercials, all James Bondish and such. One thing would could be sure of is that Hershey’s and other Woke companies would have cows. Whether they are male or female!)

But the point of this commentary is simple. People have been fighting tyranny and tyrants for centuries by using humor. And fighting stupid, hateful ideas doing the same.

It’s been a long time ago, but Charlie Chaplin helped tarnish Uncle Adolf’s image in the States with his movie depiction of the Little Dictator.

Much more recently, the Campbell TV series “Jack of All Trades” dished it out to the memory of the Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte with a comedic rendition of a midget-ized Napoleon, attacking all sorts of imperialism, not just the particularly nasty French version.

Jonathan Swift satirized British rule and misrule in Ireland with his “Modest Proposal” that Irish overpopulation could be addressed by fattening Irish babies for English tables.

Hans Christian Andersen of Denmark did the same thing with The Emperor’s New Clothes.

Despite his intemperate use (abuse) of the English language, George Carlin made a nice living poking fun at the powers-that-be in these united States.

(By the way, this is not the first time the California professor has used humor. In fighting his punishment for refusing to use Woke “neo pronouns”, sued the district. “According to Richardson’s lawsuit he filed against the district, he had indicated his pronouns were “Do, Re, Mi” in protest — to show that mandating an “irrational perception of reality … would frustrate communication for ideological reasons.”

Humor can be a potent tool against tyrants and the Woke. We here at TPOL seek to use more and more humor in our writing. And we encourage our readers to do the same! It is… (here it comes) great fun! And it works.



