Former Anthem Protester Brittney Griner Has ‘Different’ Reaction After Stint in Russian Prison

May 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

(Reuters)—Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who attracted controversy for protesting the national anthem, appeared to have had a change of heart on Friday, in her first game with the Phoenix Mercury since she was detained for nearly 10 months in Russia. The basketball star took the court and stood as the anthem was played. The post Former Anthem Protester Brittney Griner Has 'Different' Reaction After Stint in Russian Prison appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



