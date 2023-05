Former NBA Star Dwight Howard Delivers Absurd Apology for Calling Taiwan a Country

May 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former NBA star Dwight Howard apologized for calling Taiwan a country after a statement he made last week upset Chinese social media users. The post Former NBA Star Dwight Howard Delivers Absurd Apology for Calling Taiwan a Country appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...