President Trump Asked Why He Didn’t Release ALL the Files on the Assassination of John F. Kennedy

In a new interview with The Messenger, President Donald Trump was asked in written format about his declassification of the notorious “JFK Files,” the government’s files they’ve kept hidden since the 1963 assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

The Messenger: You were going to release all of the JFK files as president. But in the end, you didn’t. And there was a podcast interview where Judge Andrew Napolitano said, and I’m paraphrasing here, that you told him the public shouldn’t see this information. Is that accurate? Trump: “I released a lot, as you know. And I will release everything else.” The Messenger: So there was nothing in there that the public should be scared about or that makes the US look terrible? Trump: “Well, I don’t want to comment on that. But I will tell you that I have released a lot. I will release the remaining portion very early in my term.”

The question about the JFK Files has been prominent as Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has repeatedly contended that the CIA assassinated JFK, his uncle, as retaliation for JFK’s refusal to “play ball” with the powerful agency during the Bay of Pigs and for his promise to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the wind“.

In an interview last week with Russell Brand, RFK, Jr. goes into depth on the assassination of JFK and reveals why he believes it’s indisputable that the CIA murdered his uncle. It’s noticeable that he also believes that the CIA assassinated his father, Robert F. Kennedy, Sr., who was running for president at the time of his untimely death and had just won the California primary.

However, RFK, Jr. admits that the evidence his uncle (JFK) was assassinated is much more substantial than the evidence they killed his father.

It’s also interesting that some believe John F. Kennedy, Jr.’s 1999 “plane crash” that took his life was not accidental, arguing that he was murdered because he provided potential political opposition to Hillary Clinton.

