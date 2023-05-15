Senator Hawley: Democrats "Want The Chaos" At The Border

Senator Josh Hawley urged Friday that the Biden administration is intending to “collapse the immigration system” on purpose and that “they want the chaos” at the border.

“I think the plan is exactly what you’re seeing, they want the chaos,” Hawley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, adding “The plan is to try to collapse our immigration system completely, collapse the courts collapse the asylum process, overrun the border.”

“That is the plan. That’s what they want. They want the chaos,” The Senator reiterated, adding “If you thought the fentanyl problem in this country is bad. You thought it was bad in my state, where it’s the number one cause of death in the state of Missouri for young people. Just wait because they are about to turn it on full throttle.”

Hawley continued, “The drugs that will come across this border, the crime that will come across this border, the danger to our families and our communities, it’s going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen in terms of border crossings in our country’s history.”

“It already is, and they haven’t even lifted title 42 yet,” Hawley continued, adding “They want the immigration system to collapse because the Democrat Party’s base now flies around and jets and conferences in Davos and are a bunch of globalists who want to drive down the price of labor in America.”

“They want to drive down wages for blue-collar workers in America. They want to do the bidding of the global multinationals. That’s who runs the Democrat Party today,” Hawley asserted.

The situation at the border is critical with the highest number of illegal crossings ever recorded in the past week, following the end of Title 42.

The media is gaslighting as usual.

WaPo’s headline - after a week that just saw the highest number of illegal crossings ever recorded w/ 83,000+.



“At the border, a reset but no surge.” https://t.co/GM6ew35IyQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 13, 2023

Reporter Bill Melugin related that this past weekend the Border Patrol arrested an Afghani individual at the border who is on the terrorism watchlist.

.@BillFOXLA reports that border patrol agents arrested an Afghan national who crossed illegally and was on the FBI's terror watchlist. pic.twitter.com/MkPbQ7fe4Z — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 14, 2023

How many more are getting through unimpeded?

