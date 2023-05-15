The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Sobering’: Durham Report Finds FBI Had Insufficient Basis to Open Trump-Russia Probe

May 15, 2023

Special Counsel John Durham found the FBI did not have a sufficient basis to open an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in July 2016, according to a long-awaited report the investigator called "sobering," which was obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post 'Sobering': Durham Report Finds FBI Had Insufficient Basis to Open Trump-Russia Probe appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


