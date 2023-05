The Next Bud Light? Miller Lite Under Fire for Feminist Commercial

May 15, 2023

Miller Lite is facing criticism for a weeks-old ad that pushed a feminist message, months after Bud Light promoted a partnership with a transgender influencer that started a massive boycott. The post The Next Bud Light? Miller Lite Under Fire for Feminist Commercial appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



