Tony Blinken Could Become First Secretary of State Held in Contempt of Congress

May 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Tony Blinken could be the first-ever secretary of state to face criminal charges from Congress, after House Republicans said they plan to hold him in contempt for failing to produce documents about the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. The post Tony Blinken Could Become First Secretary of State Held in Contempt of Congress appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...