Traitor at Top Levels of Russian War Effort Offered to Sell Deadly Information to Ukraine: Report

May 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A new report based on leaks of classified documents claims that the leader of the mercenary group doing the lion’s share of Russia’s fighting around the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut […] The post Traitor at Top Levels of Russian War Effort Offered to Sell Deadly Information to Ukraine: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...