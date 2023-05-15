Trump’s Team Used a Secret Weapon During CNN Town Hall Commercial Break: Report
May 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Former President Donald Trump’s advisers used Twitter to gauge his performance in real-time as he faced off against hostile CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins last week, a report claimed. During Wednesday’s […] The post Trump's Team Used a Secret Weapon During CNN Town Hall Commercial Break: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments