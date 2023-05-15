The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

[UPDATED!] Durham Report Breakdown by Independent Researcher Techno Fog Will Save You From Having to Read 300 Pages . . . President Trump Responds to Durham Report

As reported by investigative reporter John Solomon and others, the much-anticipated Durham Report was released on Monday.

The report, which is over 300 pages long, details the corrupt deep state, specifically the FBI, in collusion with the Crooked Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in an effort to illegally and unconstitutionally frame President Trump for what they called “Russian Collusion”.

But not only was the FBI, an arm of the Department of “Justice” in cahoots with the Democrats to frame Trump, they specifically blocked investigations into the Clinton Crime Family:

And from day one, they knew it was a hoax:

And of course, the Clinton campaign approved of the corruption, knowing what they were doing was highly unethical and illegal:

Recall that Carter Page was also caught in the middle of “Crossfire Hurricane”? Criminal former FBI director James Comey, who ended by getting fired by President Trump had his hands all over Carter Page being drug through the mud by corrupting the FISA warrant process:

Techno Fog continues to expand on the newly released Durham Report by highlighting sections of the report that show major cover-up efforted by “FBI Leadership”:

Meanwhile, it’s noted that REAL Russia collusion was being conducted by the same unelected bureaucrats who were accusing Trump of Russia collusion:

 

As President Trump has repeatedly and correctly stated, it was a “hoax” that put the nation through hell for three years, a blatant weaponization of the FBI in order to smear a political opponent and to interfere in the election process.

On Monday after the release of the Durham Report, President Donald Trump released the following statement via his Truth Social account:

WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/110374542486721971

UPDATE: 

President Trump continued to share his thoughts on Truth Social following the damning Durham Report that was released on Monday, calling those who perpetuated the Russia Collusion Hoax guilty of “TREASON!” and “THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!”.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/110375084258316262

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/110375099350647540

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/110375091421969879

Additionally, President Trump took pride in firing one of the leading deceivers of the Russia Collusion Hoax, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/110375139071772707

Finally, in a separate but related matter, President Trump called for special counsel Jack Smith to stop the “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “FAKE PROSECUTIONS” and the “CHARADE” against him using Democrat district attorneys in Atlanta and New York:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/110375177190987843

 

 

 

