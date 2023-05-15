[UPDATED!] Durham Report Breakdown by Independent Researcher Techno Fog Will Save You From Having to Read 300 Pages . . . President Trump Responds to Durham Report

As reported by investigative reporter John Solomon and others, the much-anticipated Durham Report was released on Monday.

The report, which is over 300 pages long, details the corrupt deep state, specifically the FBI, in collusion with the Crooked Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in an effort to illegally and unconstitutionally frame President Trump for what they called “Russian Collusion”.

We have the Durham Report – a running thread: The Clinton campaign plan to link Trump-Russia – known to the CIA – was briefed to President Obama, VP Biden, AG Lynch, and FBI Director Comey — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

But not only was the FBI, an arm of the Department of “Justice” in cahoots with the Democrats to frame Trump, they specifically blocked investigations into the Clinton Crime Family:

The FBI and DOJ restricted two investigations into Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election: 1) The Clinton Foundation investigation 2) Illegal foreign contributions to the Clinton Campaign "No investigative activities occurred for months" — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

And from day one, they knew it was a hoax:

Crossfire Hurricane was opened as a "full investigation" – Yet days after it was opened, Peter Strzok was essentially telling a London FBI employee that "there's nothing to this" — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

And of course, the Clinton campaign approved of the corruption, knowing what they were doing was highly unethical and illegal:

According to an FBI CHS in early 2016, the Clinton Campaign was "fully aware" of and "ok with" a foreign contribution in violation of federal law. The FBI agent didn't get receipts – and asked the source to stay away from the Clinton campaign. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

The FBI made "no effort" to investigate "the Clinton campaign's acceptance of an illegal "campaign contribution that was made by the FBI's own long-term CHS." — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

Recall that Carter Page was also caught in the middle of “Crossfire Hurricane”? Criminal former FBI director James Comey, who ended by getting fired by President Trump had his hands all over Carter Page being drug through the mud by corrupting the FISA warrant process:

The Carter Page FISA was submitted under intense pressure from the FBI leadership. FBI Director James Comey, in particulary, wanted the Carter Page FISA – badly. Comey to McCabe: "Where is the FISA, where is the FISA?" pic.twitter.com/voeI2Fg9th — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

Techno Fog continues to expand on the newly released Durham Report by highlighting sections of the report that show major cover-up efforted by “FBI Leadership”:

FBI leadership was so concerned about what its agents were finding about the Steele memos that they ordered: "no more memos were to be written" Do not "document any recommendations, context, or analysis" (cover-up) pic.twitter.com/3EfxK3s2vh — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

FBI Deputy Asst Director for Counterintelligence, Dina Corsi – Ordered the FBI team "not to write any more memoranda or analytical pieces" Corsi was speaking for FBI leadership. pic.twitter.com/2357Zl5EKH — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile, it’s noted that REAL Russia collusion was being conducted by the same unelected bureaucrats who were accusing Trump of Russia collusion:

The FBI paid Steele primary subsource Igor Danchenko a total of $220K. The FBI – after it learned Danchenko lied to them, and during the Durham investigation – proposed future payments of $300K. Payments that would have kept Danchenko under wraps. pic.twitter.com/lydAj8ziPq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

As President Trump has repeatedly and correctly stated, it was a “hoax” that put the nation through hell for three years, a blatant weaponization of the FBI in order to smear a political opponent and to interfere in the election process.

On Monday after the release of the Durham Report, President Donald Trump released the following statement via his Truth Social account:

WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!

UPDATE:

President Trump continued to share his thoughts on Truth Social following the damning Durham Report that was released on Monday, calling those who perpetuated the Russia Collusion Hoax guilty of “TREASON!” and “THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!”.

Additionally, President Trump took pride in firing one of the leading deceivers of the Russia Collusion Hoax, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey:

Finally, in a separate but related matter, President Trump called for special counsel Jack Smith to stop the “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “FAKE PROSECUTIONS” and the “CHARADE” against him using Democrat district attorneys in Atlanta and New York:

