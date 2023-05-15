The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Border Patrol Apprehends Afghan Terror Suspect Entering US With Migrant Group

May 15, 2023
The siege of the US southern border post-Title 42 has begun, with apprehended migrants already hitting historic single day records. 

Illegal immigration is not just a political or social issue, it is also a security issue, and it would seem that America's border security is fading fast.

It is so weak, in fact, that a confirmed Afghan terrorist suspect has decided to give the border a try. 

While the following suspect was captured, the real question is how many terror suspects are they not catching as the border remains wide open on the whims of Joe Biden?

    

