Watch: Border Patrol Apprehends Afghan Terror Suspect Entering US With Migrant Group

The siege of the US southern border post-Title 42 has begun, with apprehended migrants already hitting historic single day records.

Illegal immigration is not just a political or social issue, it is also a security issue, and it would seem that America's border security is fading fast.

It is so weak, in fact, that a confirmed Afghan terrorist suspect has decided to give the border a try.

While the following suspect was captured, the real question is how many terror suspects are they not catching as the border remains wide open on the whims of Joe Biden?