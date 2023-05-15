The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: MSNBC Takes Less Than Half Hour to Declare 300-Page Durham Report a Nothingburger

May 15, 2023   |   Tags:

At 3:40 p.m. on Monday, Special Counsel John Durham released his report on the FBI’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia. Twenty minutes later, MSNBC had declared the 320-page report bunk. "The probe that Trump promised would uncover…the crime of the century," MSNBC host Nicole Wallace declared "may have instead found […] The post WATCH: MSNBC Takes Less Than Half Hour to Declare 300-Page Durham Report a Nothingburger appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x