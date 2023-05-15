Weaponized FBI’s ‘Abuse of Power’: 3 Whistleblowers Expose How FBI Inflated ‘Domestic Extremism’ Stats & Prioritized January 6 Defendants Over Child Predators in Bombshell Hearing

May 15, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

And Americans are still putting up with this garbage? Time to starve the beast! This is nothing more than a demonstration of what happens when men lose sight of King Jesus, the only King to which the original founders of America held, and think they know better than Yahweh, the true and living God, and …



Read More...