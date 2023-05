CNN Suffers Massive Loss – Look What Network Is Not Beating It in Prime-Time Ratings

May 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

CNN dropped to fourth place in primetime on Friday, just two days after the network achieved a rare ratings victory when it hosted a town hall event that featured former […] The post CNN Suffers Massive Loss - Look What Network Is Not Beating It in Prime-Time Ratings appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...