Mike Pence Allies Launch Super PAC To Back Presidential Bid

May 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Allies of Mike Pence launched a Super PAC on Tuesday to garner support for the former vice president as he moves toward an expected run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The post Mike Pence Allies Launch Super PAC To Back Presidential Bid appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



