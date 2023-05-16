Murdered Cash-App Founder Was Attending Underground Sex, Drug Parties With Sister Of Alleged Killer

Murdered Cash App founder Bob Lee - who was found staggering around a San Francisco neighborhood at 2:30 a.m. April 4th after being stabbed - allegedly frequented underground sex and drug parties with the sister of his accused killer.

While initial reports suggested that Lee was a random victim, his friends say it was the result of his wild lifestyle among the upper echelon of Bay Area elites in which cocaine and swinging are common, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In certain wealthy tech circles it is known as “The Lifestyle,” an underground party scene featuring recreational drug use and casual sex. A successful tech executive named Bob Lee liked to hang out with that crowd, according to people who also participated. So, too, did Khazar Momeni, the wife of a prominent plastic surgeon, these people said. On the afternoon of April 3, a Monday, the partying took a dark turn. According to San Francisco prosecutors, Ms. Momeni’s older brother confronted Mr. Lee about her. Was she taking drugs or doing anything inappropriate, he wanted to know. Hours later the brother, Nima Momeni, stabbed Mr. Lee with a kitchen knife and left him to bleed out in the street, prosecutors alleged. Mr. Momeni, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, is being held without bail. He plans to plead not guilty, his attorney said. -WSJ

According to an autopsy report from the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Lee had cocaine and ketamine in his system when he died. According to court documents, Khazar texted Lee around the time of his murder to check oh him.

Results of Bob Lee’s toxicology report from the office of the chief medical examiner in San Francisco. Photo: Photo illustration: WSJ; Photos: San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner, istock (2)

"Just wanted to make sure you’re doing ok Cause I know Nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you," she wrote. "And thank you for being such a class manhandling it with class. Love you Selfish pricks."

Nima Momeni, the accused killer, wasn't seen as part of the elite crowd, but he did use drugs according to the report. According to investigators, Lee and Ms. Momeni were casually sleeping together. Three years prior, Lee had been sleeping with a different woman that his accused killer had been dating, friends say.

Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Bob Lee, makes his way into the courtroom. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie/Pool San Francisco Chronicle/Associated Press

"There are many rumors circulating around this case, many of them untrue," said Ms. Momeni's attorneys. "Ms. Momeni loves and supports her brother. What happened here is a tragedy, and Ms. Momeni is deeply saddened at the suffering of the Lee family as they deal with their terrible loss."

Khazar Momeni and her husband, Dr. Dino Elyassnia, attend a court appearance by her brother Nima Momeni in San Francisco on April 14. Photo: Justin Katigbak

According to Dana Wagner, a friend of Lee's and former general counsel of Square, said that Lee was hung out with many different crowds, and that he "saw the best in everyone."

"He was also hanging out with people who weren’t great people, and that was part of what happened in the end," she said, who says he didn't know the Momenis, adding "There are a lot of swingers, cheaters and liars in that crowd."

On top of the casual drug use, Lee allegedly slept with multiple women at the parties, including Kazar.

Friends say Lee was passionate about the tech industry and extremely generous - buying his friends meals, Ubers, trips to Mexico, and even bought a girlfriend a Tesla.

Mr. Lee with Gift Kerati in Mexico and with Dana Wagner at a stadium in California. Gift Kerati; Dana Wagner

To some, “The Lifestyle” is narrowly focused to describe people who might engage in various sexual activities with different partners. In San Francisco, it is used more loosely to describe an underground party scene that has evolved since the city’s early days as an incubator of the countercultural movement. “It started with the hippies, who were not sober people, trying to expand their brains and the tech people came in and gentrified it like they did everything else,” said Mr. Reed of General Galactic. -WSJ

According to Lee's friend, Dana Wagner, "Bob was the dumbest smart person I knew."