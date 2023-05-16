The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tuberville Is Right To Hold The Line Against The Pentagon’s Taxpayer-Funded Abortions

May 16, 2023   |   Tags: , , , , , , ,
pentagon official giving briefing behind podiumTuberville is blocking the promotions of senior military officers until the Pentagon reverses its policy subsidizing abortions.


Read More...

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tuberville Is Right To Hold The Line Against The Pentagon’s Taxpayer-Funded Abortions

May 16, 2023   |   Tags: , , , , , , ,
pentagon official giving briefing behind podiumTuberville is blocking the promotions of senior military officers until the Pentagon reverses its policy subsidizing abortions.


Read More...

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x