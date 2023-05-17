Elon Musk’s Trojan Horse Twitter CEO

Why did Elon do this? His new pick for Twitter CEO is Linda Yaccarino, who is as well tied into the global establishment as anybody. She is a WEF executive chair, she has a history with NBCUniversal advertisement and seems very excited about restricting who should be "allowed" to influence on social media.



