EPA Presents Their Best Possible Witnesses to Force Electric Vehicles on the Public

The Environmental Protection Agency may be the most worthless agency in Washington DC. That’s saying a lot. But even with their bloated budget and history of absolute failure, nobody expected the disgrace that befell them today on Capitol Hill.

In a hearing in which they would make the case to force electric vehicles onto the American people, they couldn’t provide a single star witness. As Representative Pat Fallon noted on Twitter:

The @EPA thinks 67% of cars in America need to be electric by 2032. 0% of their witnesses showed up today to explain why.

Let’s hope they receive 0% of their budget going forward as well.

