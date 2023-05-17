The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fashion Hate Crime: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Defiles Oval Office With Outrageous Sneaker-Suit Combo

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.), the House minority leader, disgraced the sanctity of the Oval Office by wearing sneakers and a suit to a meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The post Fashion Hate Crime: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Defiles Oval Office With Outrageous Sneaker-Suit Combo appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


